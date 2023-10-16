Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the Surrender Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma Guide

The Enigma puzzle can be found barely in the Wilderness, right next to the Karkh border. The Enigma scroll sits at a graveyard near the Gate of the Mills. It's by its lonesome under a domed structure which shouldn't be too difficult to spot.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it reveals a map of the treasure.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Solution

As the name of the Enigma suggests, the solution can be found in a grove of palm trees. Head south until you find the younger, smaller palm trees divided into three sections by a thin body of water.

The southernmost division will have a tree marked by a brown blanket – investigate and claim the treasure.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Reward

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms rewards the Green Hidden One Outfit Dye.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.