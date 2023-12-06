Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann extended a heartfelt and uplifting birthday message to her teammate Rachel Daly

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann extended a heartfelt and uplifting birthday message to her teammate Rachel Daly, providing support after the Lionesses' heartbreak in the Nations League, reported by GOAL. Daly, who witnessed the events unfold from the bench, experienced the agony of England's dashed hopes for Olympic qualification despite their commendable 6-0 victory against Scotland. The crushing news of a 95th-minute Netherlands goal against Belgium meant England missed out on securing a spot in the Paris Olympics by the narrowest of margins.

In an effort to uplift Daly's spirits after the devastating setback, Lehmann took to Instagram with a touching message to her 16 million followers: “Happy Birthdaaay to the one and only Rachel Daly. I Love you as always my G. Have the best day and you deserve everything.”

The turn of events in the Nations League represents a rare setback in England's positive trajectory under Sarina Wiegman. While the sting of the Nations League exit will be felt, the more significant blow is the missed opportunity for the Lionesses to compete in the Olympics with a realistic chance at clinching gold. As the highest-ranked nation within Great Britain's quartet, the Lionesses were entrusted with the responsibility of securing Team GB's qualification.

Looking forward, Alisha Lehmann and Rachel Daly must set aside their international disappointments as they gear up for Aston Villa's upcoming clash against Manchester City. Currently positioned tenth in the WSL table with only two wins from eight games in the 2023-24 season, Villa aims to regroup and elevate their standing in the league.