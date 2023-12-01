Aston Villa's Alisha Lehmann took a delightful pause from her busy schedule to express warm birthday wishes to her mother, Sarah Guggisberg

Aston Villa‘s dynamic forward, Alisha Lehmann, currently representing Switzerland on international duty, took a delightful pause from her busy schedule to express warm birthday wishes to her mother, Sarah Guggisberg, reported by GOAL. The heartfelt message was shared on Lehmann's Instagram account just ahead of Switzerland's highly anticipated Nations League encounter against Sweden.

In a touching post, Lehmann exclaimed, “Happy birthdaaaaaay MUM! Thank you for everything you always do for me, I love you so much.” The post resonated with fans and followers, prompting an outpouring of well-wishes, a testament to Lehmann's immense popularity, boasting an impressive fanbase of 16 million on Instagram.

Known for her on-field prowess and endearing off-field personality, Lehmann has captured the hearts of fans since her arrival at Aston Villa in 2021. Her genuine gestures, both before and after matches, have contributed to her growing appeal and admiration from supporters.

While Switzerland gears up to face Sweden in Lucerne, Lehmann and her teammates are determined to inject vitality into their Nations League campaign, which has posed challenges thus far. The Swiss side is eager to secure their first victory in the tournament, facing the daunting task of competing against Sweden, currently holding the top rank in women's international football.

Despite the demanding competition, Alisha Lehmann's fanbase remains optimistic, rallying behind her and the Swiss team in the hope of a positive outcome in the Nations League clash. The match not only holds significance in the sporting arena but also marks a moment of celebration for Lehmann's family, making the birthday wishes to her mother even more special amidst the whirlwind of international commitments.