Aston Villa's rising star Alisha Lehmann didn't hold back in her candid evaluation of Aston Villa's recent WSL loss to Everton

Aston Villa‘s rising star Alisha Lehmann didn't hold back in her candid evaluation of Aston Villa's recent Women's Super League (WSL) loss to Everton, which has left them languishing in the tenth spot, reported by GOAL. Despite their previous successes, including a dominant 7-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the FA WSL Cup, Villa couldn't replicate their winning form, falling to a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park against Everton.

The match saw Villa's Anna Patten score an own goal, contributing to Everton's lead, and Nathalie Bjorn secure the win with a 74th-minute penalty. Lehmann, who had played a pivotal role in the previous victory against Blackburn, started the Everton match on the bench, coming on as a substitute just after the hour mark. However, her efforts weren't enough to reverse the team's fortune as Villa suffered their sixth loss in eight games in the 2023-24 WSL season.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lehmann shared her thoughts on the defeat and issued a rallying cry to her teammates: “Hard to take. But we keep going and stick together.” Despite Villa's recent struggles, they displayed attacking prowess, outshooting Everton with 14 attempts compared to the visitors' eight. Unfortunately, Villa lacked the clinical touch needed to convert chances into goals.

What's next for Alisha Lehmann and Aston Villa?

The international break now offers Villa an opportunity to regroup before returning to action on December 9. Alisha Lehmann will be aiming for a starting spot as Villa faces a challenging encounter against high-flying Manchester City, providing them with a chance to bounce back in the WSL standings.