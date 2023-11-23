Alisha Lehmann, the dynamic forward for Aston Villa, stole the spotlight with her new hairstyle in a League Cup victory over Blackburn

Alisha Lehmann, the dynamic forward for Aston Villa, stole the spotlight in a remarkable League Cup victory over Blackburn, securing a 7-0 win while debuting a striking new hairstyle, reported by GOAL. Lehmann, known for her skill on the pitch and engaging personality off it, showcased her versatility by scoring two goals and capturing attention with her uniquely styled plaits at the Bescot Stadium.

Villa dominated the match from the start, weaving through Blackburn's defense effortlessly. Lehmann's goals, one in each half, contributed to the team's resounding triumph. Post-match, an elated Lehmann shared her joy in a brief video on Aston Villa's social media, expressing her happiness about the team's outstanding performance. She exclaimed, “Hi guys, what a win today, we scored seven goals, I'm really happy to have scored as well. And yeah –– Up The Villa!”

Since joining Villa in the summer of 2021, Lehmann has not only become a crucial player on the field but also a beloved figure off it. With an impressive 16 million followers on Instagram, she maintains a down-to-earth connection with fans. Recently, Lehmann received praise for her heartwarming interaction with a disabled supporter before a Women's Super League (WSL) fixture, showcasing her compassion beyond the game.

The debut of her new hairstyle has added another layer to Alisha Lehmann's popularity, with teammates and followers expressing admiration. As Villa gears up to face Everton in the WSL on Sunday, fans eagerly await to see whether Lehmann's plaits will become a signature look or if she'll surprise them with another striking hairstyle. Lehmann continues to captivate audiences both with her performance on the field and her authentic, engaging presence off it.