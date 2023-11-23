Aston Villa's Alisha Lehmann is not just a force to be reckoned with on the field; she's also winning hearts off it

Aston Villa‘s Alisha Lehmann is not just a force to be reckoned with on the field; she's also winning hearts off it, reported by GOAL. The Swiss forward showcased her scoring prowess by netting twice during Villa's impressive 7-0 victory against Blackburn in the League Cup at the Bescot Stadium. However, it was her post-match interaction with fans that added an extra layer of joy to the occasion.

Lehmann, known for her dynamic playing style, took time after the match to connect with supporters, posing for selfies and sharing the celebratory atmosphere. What made this gesture even more special was the debut of Lehmann's daring new hairstyle, becoming a talking point among Villa enthusiasts.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon Aston Villa Women (@avwfcofficial) által megosztott bejegyzés

Despite her global popularity, evident from her 16 million Instagram followers, Lehmann's down-to-earth approach continues to resonate with fans. This isn't the first instance of her engaging with the Villa faithful; she recently made headlines for a heartwarming interaction with a disabled supporter, showcasing her genuine and humble nature.

What's next for Aston Villa and Alisha Lehmann?

Looking forward, Villa fans are eager to see Alisha Lehmann's stellar performances translate from the cup to the league. The next challenge awaits as Villa faces Lehmann's former club, Everton, at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon. With her goal-scoring ability and her knack for connecting with supporters, Lehmann stands out not only as a football sensation but also as a key figure in Villa's quest for success, both on and off the pitch. As she continues to capture the spotlight, Lehmann exemplifies the essence of football as a sport that brings joy and unity to fans around the world.