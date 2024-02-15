Love was in the air for Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann as she received a surprise gift from her partner, Douglas Luiz, on Valentine's Day

Love was in the air for Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann as she received a heartwarming surprise from her partner, Douglas Luiz, on Valentine's Day, reported by GOAL. The Brazilian midfielder left Lehmann stunned with a thoughtful gift in a live, on-camera celebration of their love.

The couple, who reignited their romance at the start of the year, shared their joy on February 14, spreading the love through various images and videos posted on social media. The duo, both having a break from their respective Villa teams' midweek action, appeared blissfully happy during their celebration.

Earlier, Luiz had already demonstrated his romantic side by sending Lehmann a lavish bouquet of red roses. However, the surprises didn't end there. During a casual on-camera chat, Luiz revealed another present—a specially-wrapped box for Lehmann to open. With excitement in the air, Luiz teased, “Now my girlfriend [will] open the present. Let’s see if she likes or not.” Lehmann, caught off guard, expressed her excitement, exclaiming, “I’m so excited!” To her delight, she discovered a glamorous piece of jewelry, prompting her to declare, “I love you so much.”

What's next for Aston Villa and Alisha Lehmann?

While Douglas Luiz gears up for action on Saturday with Aston Villa's men's team facing Fulham, Alisha Lehmann will take the field a day later when Aston Villa's women's team travels to London to challenge Tottenham in the Women's Super League (WSL). The couple's heartfelt celebration added a touch of romance to their busy schedules, creating a memorable Valentine's Day for the football stars.