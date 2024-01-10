Aston Villa's dynamic duo, Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz, provided fans with a peek into their life as Luiz plays Call of Duty

Aston Villa‘s dynamic duo, Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz, provided fans with a peek into their daily life as Luiz engaged in a marathon Call of Duty gaming session, reported by GOAL. The couple, who recently confirmed their romantic reunion, showcased their playful banter during Luiz's Twitch livestream.

Seizing the opportunity of a free midweek, Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz immersed himself in an intense Call of Duty: Warzone session on Twitch. However, as any gaming enthusiast knows, time can swiftly slip away in the virtual world. After two-and-a-half hours of intense gameplay, Lehmann, Luiz's girlfriend and fellow Aston Villa star, playfully intervened, signaling that it was time to bring the gaming session to a close.

Caught in the heat of battle, Luiz was promptly reminded by Lehmann of the late hour. Switching from Portuguese to English, Luiz good-naturedly declared, “I'm going now. I'm finished now,” before requesting Lehmann to bid goodnight to his viewers. A brief kiss sealed the end of the gaming adventure as Douglas Luiz gracefully logged off.

This entertaining clip serves as confirmation of the couple's rekindled romance. Lehmann's glamorous New Year's Day social media posts had already hinted at their reunion following a split in November 2022. The lighthearted gaming interaction further showcases the chemistry between the pair.

Both ALisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz are gearing up for on-field action, with Aston Villa set to face Everton in the upcoming fixtures. Douglas Luiz aims to contribute to Villa's surprise Premier League title charge at Goodison Park on Sunday, while Lehmann will be taking on Everton in the FA Women's Cup fourth round on Saturday. The gaming episode adds a touch of fun to their off-pitch life, giving fans a glimpse into the lives of this Villa power couple.