Inter Miami's contractual obligations require the inclusion of their "best players" in certain games, confirming that Lionel Messi will play

As Inter Miami gears up for the 2024 MLS season, fans are in for a treat as contractual obligations require the inclusion of their “best players” in certain games, confirming that Lionel Messi is expected to grace the field in the upcoming friendlies, reported by GOAL.

The Florida-based team, making waves in the transfer market, recently added the prolific Luis Suarez and USMNT star Julian Gressel to their roster. With anticipation building for the new season, head coach Tata Martino is strategically planning a series of friendly matches, offering supporters the chance to witness Messi's brilliance on the pitch.

Martino expressed the team's approach to the preseason, stating, “The idea is for this pre-season to begin with the entire squad. Afterwards, we will see how they are physically, if they will be there or not. But we understand that the contractual part requires the presence of our best players.”

Inter Miami's preseason schedule is packed with exciting matchups against El Salvador, FC Dallas, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, a Hong Kong Select XI, Vissel Kobe, and Newell’s Old Boys. Martino emphasized the team's focus on striking a balance between business and sports aspects, ensuring players' participation without compromising their well-being.

The highlight of the preseason will be Lionel Messi facing off against his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the Riyadh Cup on February 1. This clash has generated immense interest among fans, setting the stage for an intense and thrilling encounter.

As the preseason unfolds, Inter Miami's meticulous planning, including organized trips to Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Japan, aims to provide a seamless transition into the new season. The team is gearing up for their first MLS fixture at home against Real Salt Lake on February 21, promising an exciting start to their 2024 campaign.