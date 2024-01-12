Bayern Munich's marquee signing, Harry Kane, has become the talk of the town with a crazy training video showcasing his target practice

Kane's football journey took an unexpected turn in 2023 when he made a groundbreaking €100 million (£86m/$110m) transfer to Bayern Munich, severing his career-long ties with Tottenham Hotspur. Since his arrival at the Allianz Arena, Kane has been nothing short of a revelation, living up to the high expectations placed on his shoulders.

The English international has been a goal-scoring machine this season, already notching an impressive 25 goals in just 22 appearances. Kane's lethal form has positioned him to shatter records, signaling a sensational start to his tenure in Germany.

What adds to Kane's stellar performance is the newfound stability in his personal life. Having relocated with his wife and four children, the 30-year-old striker seems to have found a perfect balance on and off the field, setting the stage for even greater achievements.

Bayern Munich, eager to fulfill Kane's ambitions of securing major silverware, expressed their delight in a video that playfully suggests he is unstoppable. The training video showcases Kane's accuracy and precision, with even the elements unable to thwart his goal-scoring prowess.

What's next for Harry Kane and Bayern Munich?

As Bayern prepares to face Hoffenheim on Friday, the reigning Bundesliga champions are keen to capitalize on Harry Kane's exceptional form. With Thomas Tuchel's side trailing four points behind table-topping Bayer Leverkusen, every goal from the unstoppable “Hurri-Kane” is crucial in their pursuit of glory. The addition of former Tottenham star Eric Dier further adds to the excitement surrounding Bayern Munich, creating a dynamic and formidable squad ready to take on the challenges ahead.