Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn't contain his excitement following his team's impressive 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, reported by goal.com. Klopp was delighted with his squad's performance and expressed his satisfaction after the match.

The victory against Villa saw Liverpool's new midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as star forward Mohamed Salah, along with an own-goal courtesy of Villa's Matty Cash, secure all three points for the Reds.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp praised his players, saying, “The boys not only listened in the meetings; they executed brilliantly. What was really pleasing is that we scored two goals from set pieces, and one was an own goal. We need to be 100 percent in the set-piece moments as well, and that was really cool.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The win against Villa extends Liverpool's undefeated streak to four matches in the Premier League. After a challenging opening day fixture that ended in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, Liverpool has been on a winning streak, outscoring their opponents 8-2 over the past three games.

Liverpool currently occupies the third position in the Premier League table, and their strong start to the season has fans and pundits buzzing with excitement.

With the international break approaching, Liverpool's top players will soon depart for international duty. However, Klopp remains optimistic about the season ahead as they prepare to return to Premier League action on September 16, facing Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The impressive start to the season has Liverpool supporters eagerly anticipating what the team can achieve in the coming months under Jurgen Klopp's guidance.