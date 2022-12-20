By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Argentina is having quite the time at their World Cup parade on Tuesday in Buenos Aires but actually had to flee the city by helicopter because the four million fans who showed up were getting a little too wild, even trying to jump on the team bus from a bridge. But before all that happened, keeper Emiliano Martinez once again stole the headlines with a highly disrespectful gesture that France superstar Kylian Mbappe would hate.

Via ClutchPoints:

Team Argentina's Emiliano Martinez brought a baby toy with Kylian Mbappe's face at their victory parade in Buenos Aires 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/qWiIOxAXql — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 20, 2022

Martinez literally put Mbappe’s face on a toy baby. That is absolutely savage. Perhaps he forgets that the 23-year-old bagged a hat trick in the final on Sunday in Qatar and also put one past Martinez in penalty kicks. Nevertheless, Argentina went on to win it all, therefore Martinez did get the last laugh. Plus, he was stellar in the shootout.

The Aston Villa keeper also won the Golden Glove award at the World Cup and hilariously took the trophy and put it down by his genitals on Sunday, which made many laugh but also cringe:

Martinez played terrific in between the sticks for Argentina and proved to be one of their most important players outside of Lionel Messi. As for Mbappe, he won the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals in the competition, solidifying himself as arguably the best player on the planet right now and the future of football.

For Emi Martinez, it’s quite the rise to stardom. Just three years ago, he was struggling to find playing time in the Championship. Now, he’s a World Cup winner, one of the top keepers around, and evidently a hilarious lad, too.