Manchester United and Aston Villa meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Man United-Aston Villa prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Red Devils (18-6-7) opened their fixtures in April with a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United. Man U now sits in fourth place in the Prem, two points behind the Magpies and six points ahead of Spurus and today’s visitors. Man U squandered a 2-0 half-time lead against Tottenham, as Pedro Porro and Heung-Min Son forced a draw.

Aston Villa attempts to extend their unbeaten streak to 11 games when they battle the Red Devils. Aston Villa (16-6-11) has recorded eight wins during their run, which continued with a 1-0 win against Fulham in Villa Park.

Why Man United Can Beat Aston Villa

As Premier League warms up for round 34, Erik ten Hag has done a superb job of leading the home team to the fourth position with 60 points.

A run of four Premier League games without a loss might even get to five if the Red Devils secure a crucial three points against the Lions. In their game against the Hotspurs, Manchester United managed 60% possession and 17 shots on goal with eight on target. Marcus Rashford got an assist to Jadon Sancho in the seventh minute, while his 44th-minute goal was off a pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Heading into this fixture, Manchester United still maintains a splendid record at Old Trafford, getting 11 wins and three draws in 15 games. This is very good form at home, where they managed to score 27 goals and give up just eight goals. Aside from this, Manchester United is also headed to a Manchester derby in the FA Cup finals after defeating Brighton in the semis. United won against Villa in their Carabao Cup match but lost the November fixture.

Man United is not set for any injury reprieves this week with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Donny Van De Beek, and Mason Greenwood still among those absent. Harry Maguire is doubtful to make an appearance.

Anthony Martial may be fit to make a start in this game, with Marcus Rashford and Antony on the wings. It looks as if The Red Devils may well use the 4-2-3-1 system, utilizing David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the defense while Casemiro, Fernandes, and Marcel Sabitzer command the midfield. Rashford should be looking to add to his tally of 16 goals and five assists while Fernades will need to add more numbers to his five goals and seven assists.

Why Aston Villa Can Beat Man United

Aston Villa is in sixth place in the league table at the moment, securing a spot in European competition, and has improved after a slow start to their season. The away side played out a 1-0 win against Fulham last time and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture if they wish to secure the league double.

Aston Villa has been exceptional under Unai Emery and has been particularly lethal in the final third. The Villans have not lost since their losses to Leicester, Manchester City, and Arsenal. The Villans have allowed a total of three goals and seven clean sheets during their unbeaten streak. The club has put in 18 goals during their win streak. Villa has scored in all of the 22 official games and in 20 Premier League games they have played under Emery, thus breaking the record for the longest consecutive scoring run any team has had from the start of a manager’s tenure in Premier League history.

With excellent results in the last few months, Aston Villa has reached the positions that lead to European competitions. This team is currently in sixth place, sharing the same 54 points with Tottenham. The Villains have not competed in European Cup competition since the 2010-11 season, and with the form they are in, they will feel that this could be the year that they break their wait of more than a decade. Villa also boasts a 6-4-6 away record, the sixth-best in the league, where they scored 17 goals and earned 22 points.

With little injury or suspension issues to burden him, Unai Emery’s starting XI for Tuesday’s clash will remain the same. The Lions will pile on the misery against their opponents, who they defeated 3-1 in November in Emery’s first game back in the Prem. Several players are still on the injured list, but it is possible that we will see them healthy very soon, such as Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash, and Philippe Coutinho. Leon Bailey will return to the field at the end of May due to a hamstring injury.

Ollie Watkins has come into his own under the new regime and will look to add to his goal tally this week. Watkins had 14 goals in 31 starts. Watkins also is first on the Villans with six assists, while midfielders Douglas Luiz, who scored the team’s lone goal against Brentford, and Jacob Ramsey have notched five apiece. Emiliano Buendia ranks second in the team with five goals. Emiliano Martinez is also looking to add to his tally of 11 clean sheets.

Final Man United-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick

While Manchester United appears to be the bigger threat in this match, Aston Villa has always found some spots to defeat the Red Devils. A lot of goals will be scored here, but the Villans can sneak a win against the Red Devils in surprising fashion.

Final Man United-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa (+370), Over 2.5 goals (-164)