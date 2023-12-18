Former Aston Villa star Dwight Yorke believes that it would be unwise to dismiss the club's chances of securing the Premier League title

Former Aston Villa star Dwight Yorke believes that it would be unwise to dismiss the club's chances of securing the Premier League title, emphasizing that the pressure on Villa will intensify as they continue to perform at a high level.

Speaking to MegaDice.com Dwight Yorke said: “Aston Villa have proven that they can beat the league's very best, and that proves that they're in contention. Last season's top two have just suffered defeats to them.” He stressed that overlooking Villa would be “crazy,” considering their impressive performances against formidable opponents.

While acknowledging Villa's current position as genuine contenders, Yorke pointed out the pressure that builds in such situations and the challenges that come with heightened expectations. “Villa haven't been in this position for a long time, though, and we don't know how this will pan out. The pressure starts building once you become genuine contenders, and they're still a bit under the radar, even if people are starting to notice them more and more. The expectations will build, and we'll have to see how Villa deal with that. That will give us an idea of how good they really are.”

Drawing on his own connection with Aston Villa, having spent a decade at the club, Yorke conveyed his passion for the team and praised its ambition under dedicated ownership. He emphasized the significance of the upcoming month in gauging Villa's true capabilities against the big teams in the league.

As Aston Villa continues to perform in the Premier League, Yorke's insights reflect the anticipation and pressure that accompany a team on the verge of challenging for the title. The next phase will indeed provide valuable insights into the Villans' potential to compete at the highest.