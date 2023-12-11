Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann expressed her astonishment at the attendance at the WSL match between Arsenal and Chelsea

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann expressed her astonishment at the groundbreaking attendance at the Women's Super League (WSL) match between Arsenal and Chelsea, where a new record was set, reported by GOAL. The game, held at the Emirates Stadium, witnessed an impressive crowd of 59,042 supporters, establishing a remarkable milestone in WSL history.

The match itself proved to be a spectacle, with Arsenal securing a convincing 4-1 victory over league leaders Chelsea. Goals from Beth Mead, Amanda Ilestedt, and a brace from Alessia Russo contributed to the Gunners' triumphant performance on the night. Alisha Lehmann, a standout player for Aston Villa, was present in the stands and took to Instagram to express her amazement at the progress women's football has made over the years, stating, “What women's football has become. This is amazing.”

Despite the win, Arsenal remains in the second position in the WSL table, closely trailing Chelsea. Both teams now share 22 points after nine games in the current season. The rivalry between the two powerhouses is intensifying, especially with Chelsea's coach, Emma Hayes, set to depart for the USWNT at the end of the season.

The Emirates Stadium has become a focal point for high attendance in the WSL, hosting five of the six matches with crowds exceeding 40,000. The previous attendance record was also held by Arsenal, drawing 54,115 fans in a match against Liverpool in October of the current year. Lehmann's Aston Villa team, currently in the 10th position in the league, is gearing up for their next WSL Cup game against Durham on Wednesday, December 13. Meanwhile, Arsenal is set to face Tottenham in a crucial derby clash just three days later.