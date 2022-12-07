By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit – and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related – it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that the Cowboys were behind the info leak that details OBJ “has not progressed” which casts serious doubt on his 2023 prospects, via PFT:

“So who did this come from? Beckham’s camp? No way. It only came from the Cowboys. And it’s obvious that the Cowboys wanted it out there.

…

The source called the team’s decision to leak negative information about Beckham’s knee ‘astounding.’ There was even a suggestion that Beckham, who recently sued Nike for breach of contract, should sue the Cowboys for violating his medical privacy rights.

‘How could he even consider signing there now?’ the source asked.”

It’s unclear and likely impossible to confirm whether the Cowboys did in fact leak the OBJ medical update. But Florio sounds convinced that it’s ultimately the case.

Should Odell Beckham Jr. feel the same way, not only should it crush his desire to sign with the Cowboys. It also hurts his chances at landing a lucrative and/or lengthy deal with another team.

One angle is that allowing the information to leak appeases Cowboys players and fans clamoring to sign the Super Bowl-winning wideout. But clearly, if the leak rumors are true, there are better ways to go about it than hurting someone’s free agency chances.