1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West

The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of the Dodgers’ and you’d be hard-pressed to pinpoint a weakness, much less a major one.

Elite hitting? The Astros have that in mainstays Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker as a scary heart of the batting order. Elite pitching? The Astros boast the services of arguably the best pitcher in baseball these days, Justin Verlander, who has a 1.84 ERA in 152 innings pitched, and Framber Valdez as a dynamite #2.

However, like the Dodgers, there’s always room for improvement, even in such a star-studded roster. The Astros know that it will take the effort of everyone for them to avenge their heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series, and this player’s return from injury, in particular, will be a gigantic boost to their redemption hopes.

Lance McCullers Jr.

First baseman Yulieski Gurriel was a choice for someone the Astros need to step up, as he’s been flat-out terrible this season, posting a meager .238/.288/.359 slash-line with only 7 home runs in 500 plate appearances, after he’s established himself as the Astros’ everyday first baseman since 2017.

However, the acquisition of Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline removes the onus on Gurriel to produce, as everything he’ll provide will just be a cherry on top of a stacked Astros lineup.

Enter Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers, the Astros’ longtime starter, was solid in 2021, making 28 starts en route to a 3.16 ERA, posting career-highs in strikeouts (185) and innings pitched (162.1) for a 3.2 WAR. Unfortunately, McCullers’ 2021 season ended on a sour note after he suffered a right flexor strain during the 2021 ALDS against the Chicago White Sox, which kept him out until August this year.

McCullers’ ability to turn in quality starts was sorely missed by the Astros in their 2021 World Series push, especially because the team was already without their ace Verlander who missed the entire season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020.

But McCullers is now back healthy, and has since looked good in his return.

The 28-year old made his season debut on August 13 against the Oakland A’s, throwing six scoreless innings, striking out five while only allowing two hits, leading the Astros to a dominant 8-0 shutout win. The Astros are still being protective of their $85 million investment, as he’s only made four starts this season in a six-man rotation, posting a stellar 2.08 ERA in 21 innings.

McCullers’ walk rate, at 5.82 per nine innings, will be a cause for concern, but as he gains more reps and builds his confidence, it’s not hard to see McCullers regain his 2021 form in no time.

One underrated part of McCullers’ return is the playoff pedigree he provides the team. Such intangibles remain invaluable to a team stacked with playoff experience, and McCullers has that in spades. McCullers was stellar in his brief cameo in last year’s playoffs, making two starts and pitching for 10.2 innings, allowing only one run before his untimely injury.

Everyone should remember that Lance McCullers Jr. was the starter in the Astros’ Game 7 World Series victory against the Dodgers in 2017 as well, pitching 2.1 innings with 3 Ks before giving way to the shutdown Charlie Morton.

McCullers has proven to be an extremely effective pitcher in the playoffs, whether on the mound as the starter or coming off the bullpen to provide relief, posting a lifetime postseason 2.83 ERA all throughout the Astros’ deep playoff runs in the past eight years, and the Astros are counting on him to provide more of the same as the postseason looms.

All stats were taken from Fangraphs.com unless otherwise noted.