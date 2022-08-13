MLB
Astros get major Lance McCullers Jr update following Michael Brantley’s injury
The Houston Astros received difficult news yesterday after it was announced Michael Brantley would miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to injury. But Houston fans received a positive update on Lance McCullers Jr on Saturday. The Astros announced that McCullers would be activated from the 60-day IL and will be starting against the Oakland Athletics, per MLB Trade Rumors.
McCullers Jr had been out due to a forearm ailment. He originally suffered the injury during the 2021 postseason and has not pitched since. Although his return is great news for the Astros, the right-hander did not look sharp during his rehab start. McCullers Jr was hit hard in a Triple-A outing and his velocity was down.
With that being said, this is a pitcher who’s missed almost an entire year. So Houston needs to patient with him. He will have a little over one month and a half to build up strength and prepare for the postseason.
The Astros pitching rotation has been impressive this season. They’ve displayed a combination of talent and depth which has been a crucial aspect of their overall success. Lance McCullers Jr represents another option for Dusty Baker and this ball club.
In reference to the aforementioned Michael Brantley injury, there is a good chance that Trey Mancini begins seeing more time in the outfield. Astros GM James Click said the team has been working with Mancini in left field. He isn’t a strong defender, but Houston will be happy as long as Mancini makes the routine plays.