The Houston Astros remain one of the biggest contenders in the MLB once again this year. The franchise has made it to at least the ALCS in each of the past five seasons and came up short in the World Series just last year. They are just five seasons removed from their World Series title and still an incredibly dangerous team. Houston is currently in first place in the AL West with a record of 64-34. They appear to have every intention of continuing to contend this season and will be in search of the missing pieces to give them their best chance.

With the MLB trade rumors heating up and the deadline right around the corner expect the Astros to be active. Here are the two ideal trades that could help the franchise reach its second World Series victory.

Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

2 unrealistic MLB trade deadline deals for Houston Astros

Astros Get: Willson Contreras

Cubs Get: Alex Santos, Scott Manea, Jimmy Endersby

Even with the success the team has had this season, the Houston offense has not completely clicked. One of the major reasons for this has been the lack of production from the catcher position. Both Martin Maldonado and Jason Castro have struggled greatly this year. Castro is also currently on the IL with no clear timetable for his return. This moves the need for a catcher up to a must and the fact that Contreras is available makes it a massive opportunity for the Astros.

While the Astros top prospect, Korey Lee, being a center is a slight issue with this it is clear the Astros need catcher help in the short-term. The Cubs are shopping Willson Contreras who made his third all-star appearance this season. The Cubs do not need catcher help as they signed Manny Piña this offseason, however, Scott Manea will be a capable backup. The lure of this deal is Alex Santos who is considered to be the number eight prospect in the system. Jimmy Endersby is also an intriguing pitching prospect who is currently at the Double-A level.

Adding Willson Contreras would immediately solve the Astros catching problems. His 14 home runs and 37 RBIs would provide a nice punch to the offense and hopefully be the missing piece to truly get the lineup going. Both Maldonado and Castro are limited in their offensive production and bringing in Contreras would elevate the roster as a whole. Martin Maldonado has earned a ton of respect for his management of the pitchers, but Contreras’ bat is necessary. It will be difficult to bench Maldonado but this is the type of move that could ensure the team has a championship ceiling.

Astros Get: Darin Ruf

Giants Get: Korey Lee, Tyler Whitaker

It is somewhat surprising that first baseman has become a position of need for the Astros, but it is something they should address nonetheless. Yuli Gurriel is now 38 years old and appears to be slowing down. While he has been a key part of the team’s success in the past, Father Time catches up to everyone. Youngster JJ Matijevic has made a few starts in his place but hasn’t made a major impact offensively. It is difficult to bench a player who has made such a major impact in the past, but Gurriel’s lack of production is concerning. His OPS is well under .700 and he is threatening to post the worst batting average of his career.

If you are looking for offensive production then Darin Ruf is a solid place to search. The Giants’ first baseman is having somewhat of a down year and could likely use a change of scenery. His career .782 OBS and .446 slugging percentage would bring a positive spark to the Houston lineup. It makes sense to include catching prospect Korey Lee in the deal if they are able to land Willson Contreras. Tyler Whitaker is the 10th-ranked prospect in the farm system but is only 19 years old and still several years away from contributing. Ruf would be able to make much more of an immediate impact and these are the types of win-now decisions that must be made.

There is plenty of reason for optimism surrounding the Houston Astros as the season begins to wind down. However, if they hope to truly contend again this year they must show it ahead of the deadline. The Astros are right in the mix but finding these types of impact players to make a difference could separate them from the other World Series threats such as the Yankees and Dodgers. Look for Houston to make some calls around the deadline and complete the team that is currently assembled.