The Houston Astros are no strangers to sending a platoon of their players to the MLB All-Star Game. The World Series champions had five All-Stars last year alone and are sure to have multiple players representing the Astros in the Midsummer Classic in Seattle this July. Six different Astros are in the top five for All-Star Game voting at their respective positions after the first update was released by the league on June 12.

A lot of Houston's recent success has come from their star players and this season is no different, though they've had to deal with loads of injuries to a lot of their key players, the latest being superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez. An injury will likely cost Jose Altuve a spot in this year's game, though the eight-time All-Star is second in voting among American League second basemen despite only playing 16 games.

Injuries aside, the Astros are still nine games above .500 and are firmly in the mix for the AL West and a sixth straight postseason berth. Houston's streak of five division titles in the last five full seasons is in danger with the surging Texas Rangers holding a 3.5-game lead over the Astros in mid-June. Though the Astros have solid depth, injuries are eventually going to catch up with them which could hurt their chances of catching the Rangers.

Houston's roster is perhaps the most talented in Major League Baseball, so it should come as no surprise that the Astros consistently send players to baseball's premier event of the summer. Houston has been the most successful team in baseball over the last six seasons and that is continuing well into 2023. Here are some ‘Stros who could be spending the All-Star break with MLB's best.

4. Phil Maton – Relief Pitcher

If you're a casual baseball fan and not in tune with the Astros bullpen, you may have never heard of Phil Maton. Before 2023, his biggest career highlight was breaking his hand after punching a locker last season, causing him to miss the playoffs. Though not the flashiest of pitchers, Maton has relied on a solid three-pitch mix to give him the second-lowest ERA among qualified relief pitchers this season (1.10).

Maton adopted the sweeper pitch that has taken over MLB bullpens and paired it with a devastating curveball and fastball, both of which have some of the best spin rates of any pitches in the league. Maton had one season with an ERA below four under his belt, but this type of breakout is something the Astros have grown accustomed to seeing from their pitchers.

Maton took a sub-one ERA into June but allowed runs in each of his first two outings in the month. He is turning into one of those rare lights-out relievers who doesn’t rack up the counting stats of saves and holds. In fact, Maton has yet to have a save opportunity in 29 games this season, though he would likely garner some if it weren't for other shutdown options for the Astros.

Most players, especially relief pitchers, don't get the opportunity to play in the MLB All-Star Game. Given Maton's track record before this season, it's more likely than not that 2023 could be an outlier for his career. This could be his best and only chance to be an All-Star.

3. Bryan Abreu – Relief Pitcher

Bryan Abreu has flown slightly below the radar since the start of last season, but the 26-year-old is one of the best relief pitchers during that span. This season Abreu is putting together a stellar first full year in the big leagues. In 32 appearances he has a 1.93 ERA with 51 strikeouts to 12 walks.

Abreu was the best relief pitcher in the postseason last year during the Astros' second World Series run. He did not allow a run in 10 games, tossing 11.1 shutout innings while striking out 19 batters.

Abreu again has been lights out this season and a catalyst for the Astros bullpen. Houston's relievers have the third-best ERA in the league with three pitchers sporting an ERA below two, including Abreu. The bullpen is a big reason why the Astros have been able to stay afloat amid their barrage of injuries.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Astros manager Dusty Baker slated to manage the American League All-Star team, there is a more than decent chance he brings a couple of his pitchers with him. Abreu's electric stuff deserves a spot in the All-Star game.

2. Framber Valdez – Starting Pitcher

The Astros not only have a phenomenal bullpen but their starting rotation is one of the best in baseball, led by ace Framber Valdez. He was an All-Star last season thanks to a 2.66 ERA and 16 quality starts at the break.

Valdez is a fantastic pitcher with his stuff alone, but his ability to go deep into games is what separates him from other starting pitchers today. He has continued that into this season, tossing 10 quality starts in 13 games, including a complete game shutout, his fifth complete game since 2021.

Valdez is fifth in all of Major League Baseball in ERA (2.36), and seventh in the AL in strikeouts (89) and inning pitched (84). Competition for the All-Star Game and the Cy Young Award is tough though as the four pitchers ahead of Valdez in ERA are all on American League teams.

In last year's All-Star Game, Valdez tossed a scoreless inning for the American League, retiring all three batters he faced. He ended up getting the win in the game, becoming the first Astros pitcher to accomplish the feat. Valdez should get another crack at pitching in the All-Star Game and could potentially even start for the AL this season.

1. Yordan Alvarez – Outfielder/Designated Hitter

Another season, another year of Yordan Alvarez pulverized baseballs. Arguably the MLB's best hitter, Alvarez continues to strike fear into American League pitching and is again a perennial MVP candidate after finishing third last season.

In 57 games this year, Alvarez has the fourth-best OPS (.977) and second-most RBIs (55) in baseball while mashing 17 home runs and scoring 41 times. Though he's spent more time as a designated hitter than an outfielder, he is on the ballot as an outfielder and sits in third place among American League players at the position behind Aaron Judge and Mike Trout.

If selected, which seems almost a guarantee, Alvarez unfortunately appears that he won’t be able to play in the All-Star Game once again due to injury. The Astros placed him on the injured list on June 9 with oblique discomfort and reports are that he will be out for at least four weeks. With the game scheduled for July 11, Houston will probably be cautious with their star and hold him out until after the break.

Last season Alvarez was injured a week before the All-Star Game, missing the chance to represent the Astros for the first time in his career. Though he's unlikely to suit up, he still deserves an All-Star nod given his impact on the Astros this season.

Every team's best player should be selected for the MLB All-Star Game, even if they're on a very talented team that will send several players to the event. Yordan Alvarez has without a doubt been the Astros' best player this season and should get the honor of being named among baseball's best for a second straight season.