The Houston Astros continued their pursuit of the AL West crown on Saturday with a 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The ‘Stros were led by third baseman Alex Bregman, who did something no one else has in the modern era.

Bregman blasted his eight home run of the season in the fourth inning against the embattled Angels.

The laser shot was Bregman's fifth career grand slam, extending his current hitting streak to 10 games.

Alex Bregman – Houston Astros (8) pic.twitter.com/IJ8Cc8Abia — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 3, 2023

It broke the game wide open for the Astros, who survived a four-hit, two RBI onslaught from Shohei Ohtani.

Bregman added four walks during the afternoon, helping him to produce the incredible feat.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alex Bregman of the @astros is the only MLB player in the modern era to draw 4+ walks in a game while hitting a grand slam in his only official at-bat. pic.twitter.com/jCNQUSVZ7t — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 3, 2023

Bregman is a two-time All-Star currently hitting .251 with eight home runs and 36 RBI for the second-place Astros. His four-walk game was not surprising considering he led the MLB in walks with 119 in 2019.

The Astros have now won four of their last five, and eight of their last ten.

Houston defeated an Angels team that has now won just two of their last 11 games. Ohtani is .11 percentage points off of his 2022 pace, when he hit .273 for the season. Ohtani finished second in MVP voting last season.

The Astros will finish off their four-game set with the Angels at 2:10 p.m. ET tomorrow in Houston before heading to Toronto on Monday.

Right-hander J.P. France is expected to take the mound for Houston. France has a 1-1 record with a 4.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts so far on the season. Right-hander Griffin Canning is expected to take to the hill for Los Angeles.