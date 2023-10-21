MLB has deemed that Houston Astros reliever intentionally hit Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the ALCS, and has decided to suspend him for two games, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

While the suspension is effective immediately and could be implemented before Game 6 on Sunday, Bryan Abreu is expected to appeal the suspension. If he does appeal, a hearing is expected within 48 hours, and if any suspension is upheld and the Astros are still in contention, he would serve the suspension immediately. So it is certainly a significant development in these playoffs.

There has been much debate about whether Abreu intentionally threw at Adolis Garcia. In that game situation, it seemed like an unwise choice. The Astros were trailing 4-2 at that point, and hitting Garcia set up the Rangers with runners on first and second base with no outs. Ryan Pressly came in for the Astros and got out of the inning without giving up a run, then closed the game for Houston after Jose Altuve gave them the lead with a three-run home run off of Jose Leclerc in the top of the 9th.

Garcia looked like he might have been the hero for the Rangers, as he hit a three-run home run off of Justin Verlander to give Texas the 4-2 lead that lasted until the 9th. Garcia got upset by Abreu hitting him with a pitch, which caused the benches to clear. Abreu and Garcia were ejected from the game.

After the win, the Astros took a 3-2 series advantage over the Rangers. They will head home for Game 6 on Sunday and a potential Game 7 on Monday, if they are unable to close out the series on Sunday.