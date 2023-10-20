The ALCS is heating up between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros in this pivotal Game 5. Adolis Garcia just blasted a clutch three-run homer off of 3x Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead in the sixth. Globe Life Field has been ready to explode for three games now, but the Rangers' offense has left this crowd hanging. Garcia finally lit the fuse, and he couldn't have done it at a better time.

Turn the volume up for this one:

 

The Astros had just taken a one-run lead in the top of the sixth, thanks to a couple of bad breaks including a hard-hit one-hopper by Jose Abreu that Corey Seager just couldn't keep in front of him. The ball skipped into the outfield, bringing in Alex Bregman from third. With the bases loaded, Josh Sborz came into the game and got two clutch outs to stop the bleeding.

Texas needed a huge response in their side of the sixth, and Adolis Garcia absolutely delivered. Corey Seager started things off with a one-out double. Then, the rookie Evan Carter laced a single through the six-hole. Those were only third and fourth hits of the night off of 40-year-old Justin Verlander. To that point in the game, the home team had never held a lead at any point in the ALCS. But that was all about to change.

Garcia came out of his shoes on a first-pitch fastball and sent a towering 400-foot moonshot into the left-center field seats. Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas erupted.

“Adolis Garcia with a game-changing, series-changing, perhaps season-changing swing for the Texas Rangers. From down 2-1, to ahead 4-2 in Game 5 of the Championship Series,” Joe Davis exclaimed as Dusty Baker took the ball from Verlander. And Joe Davis was right. This three-run shot may have been the single most important swing of the 2023 MLB season thus far.