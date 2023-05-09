Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Houston Astros have some positive updates for a few of their injured hitters. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is getting closer to making his 2023 MLB season debut. Outfielder Michael Brantley appears on the cusp of making his return to Houston.

Jose Altuve is in Sugar Land, Texas taking batting practice at the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate. Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Monday that Altuve is getting closer to making a rehab stint.

Brantley just finished a rehab stint of his own for a shoulder injury. According to Baker, Brantley is almost ready to be activated. The veteran hit .250 with a .793 OPS in nine games with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. It sounds like he could be a few days away from rejoining Houston’s roster.

Dusty Baker didn’t say when Michael Brantley would be activated but he came through his rehab fine and is “almost ready, but not quite ready.” Jose Altuve is in Sugar Land and taking live batting practice. He’s close to a rehab stint. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 8, 2023

There’s a chance that Altuve could return earlier than expected. Altuve suffered a broken right thumb during the World Baseball Classic that was expected to potentially keep him out until July. Altuve started fielding grounders last week first the first time since getting hurt. Two days ago, Altuve was taking batting practice at T-Mobile Park in another positive development toward his season debut.

The Astros have been treading water without Altuve or Brantley. The reigning World champions have a 17-17 record through the first 34 games of the 2023 season. Houston is tied for third place and 3.5 games out of the top spot in the AL West.

Houston ranks in the middle of the pack of the American League in runs scored. Only the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians have a worse OPS than the Astros.