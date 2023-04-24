Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Houston Astros have been fine to start the 2023 season but have not been close to their usual level of dominance. Jose Altuve’s absence surely plays some part in it. Fortunately, the star second baseman should be back somewhat soon.

Altuve injured his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic and has yet to play this season. The timetable for his return was set for June but he could be back sooner than expected. The team believes he is ahead of schedule in his rehab, according to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports and The Athletic.

Astros general manager Dana Brown said that Jose Altuve is “ahead of schedule, great movement and flexible in the thumb and will get an X-Ray in 12 days or so to see how the thumb is healing but appears that it’s healing very well,” according to Bowden.

In Altuve’s place at second base, Mauricio Dubon has performed very well. He has moved up to the leadoff spot in the lineup, leads the team in bWAR with 1.0 and has a slash line of .329/.350/.382 with four RBI. The Astros are 12-10 so far this season, trailing only the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

While Yordan Alvarez is still raking with the best of them and Kyle Tucker is in the midst of a great start, Jose Abreu and Jeremy Peña have not been great at the plate. Getting Altuuve back and finding a new spot in the lineup card for Dubon should help the Astros get back on track. Altuve is surely eager to return for Houston as the team looks to defend its World Series.