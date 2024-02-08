All-Star closer Josh Hader recently opened up on his decision to sign with the Houston Astros in MLB free agency.

The Houston Astros and star closer Josh Hader previously agreed to a $95 million contract in MLB free agency. Hader explained his decision to sign with Houston during a recent appearance on Foul Territory.

“It happened quick. We had conversations early… they were interested, but pretty much through the holidays it was pretty quiet,” Hader said. “And then, they called me up and we had long talks. Pretty much gave me the rundown on what their long-term looks like. Obviously that was something that we were really trying to do, is be in a place where we could stay there for four-plus years. Really be able to build that relationship with the community, with the team and the ownership.

“That's something that they looked for for us. Just giving us the straight-forward answer… just telling us their plan. I think that was ultimately where we were like this is the place we want to be because they were just so upfront, so direct.”

Hader is one of the best closers in baseball. He established himself as a star with the Milwaukee Brewers before getting moved to the San Diego Padres. He was highly sought-after in MLB free agency, but the Astros obviously did enough to entice him to sign in Houston.

Jose Altuve also played a role in Hader's decision to sign with the Astros.

“I'd say the biggest one was just Altuve signing,” Hader said “They hinted to it. They were basically saying we're going to try to make this guy an Astro for life. Obviously what Altuve's done for this organization and for the community, he's a big part of everything Houston Astros.”

Altuve and Hader will look to lead Houston during the 2024 season.