The Houston Astros and Ryan Pressly could be parting ways soon. The Astros are looking to send Pressly to the Chicago Cubs, they just need approval from Pressly in order to do so.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman believes that Pressly could agree to the move due to the role he would likely take on with the Cubs.

“The ball is now in Ryan Pressly’s court. The Astros have asked the relief star if he will approve a trade to the Cubs. Pressly has full no-trade and never wanted to leave Houston, where he and his family live year-round. But he may find the Cubs and a return to closing enticing,” Heyman reported via Twitter/X.

Pressly is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he appeared in 59 games. The 36-year-old right-hander pitched 56.2 innings, struck out 58 batters while only walking 18, and allowed just four home runs. He ended the season with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP.

Where else could Ryan Pressly end up?

If Ryan Pressly were to block the Astros' attempts to send him to Chicago, where else might he end up?

According to mlbtraderumors.com's Steve Adams, Pressly will likely block any trades that would send him too far toward either coast.

“Pressly, however, has full no-trade protection by virtue of his 10-and-5 rights (ten years of major league service, five-plus years with his current team), Adams wrote. “He can nix any trade to a location he doesn’t want. That’s of extra note for Pressly as a Texas native who’s playing his home games a bit more than 200 miles south of Dallas, where he was born and raised.”

Pressly knows what clubs he does not want to play for and has likely filled the Astros in on what moves he would not accept. A return to Houston for the 2025 season does not seem likely, however.