On Friday evening, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros took control of their ALCS series against the Texas Rangers with a narrow 5-4 road win. Altuve was the hero in this one, launching a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Astros their final margin of victory.

After the game, fellow Astros star Alex Bregman kept it real about just how important Altuve is to the Astros' title chances.

“He's incredible. He's so clutch,” said Bregman, via FOX Sports: MLB. “He has a slow heartbeat, and it seems like in the biggest moments in this franchise's history, he always comes through. Just in awe. I get to see him on a daily basis. I'm just in awe.”

Jose Altuve's heroics on Friday evening certainly qualify as awe-inspiring. The Astros got off to a horrible start to this ALCS series, dropping both of their two home games to open things up. However, they would claw their way back with a Game 3 win before tying things up in Game 4, setting the stage for Friday's Game 5, which was a back-and-forth affair from the very beginning.

The Astros averted a scare in the bottom of the ninth inning following Altuve's blast, as the Rangers generated two base runners, but Houston responded with three straight outs to take the 3-2 series lead.

Now, the series will shift back to Houston, where the Astros will hope to break the trend of the road team having won every game so far. Game 6 is slated for Sunday evening.