The Houston Astros made all their skeptics look silly last season after overcoming a rough start to win yet another American League West title. It is therefore risky to assume the empire is crumbling following their decision to trade All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs for All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, first-round draft pick Cam Smith and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski. A new day is definitely dawning above Crawford Street, though.

Tucker, who will become a free agent next offseason, is one of the top-15 or 20 position players today. He can hit for average and power while also displaying a superb glove in the field and solid speed on the base paths. Trading a two-way difference-maker who is under the age of 30 is the kind of move that could alter a team's competitive timetable for the worse. This is hardly Houston's first rodeo, however.

The organization replaced elite players like Carlos Correa and Gerrit Cole and still managed to win a World Series. With a proven culture and a sharp eye for talent evaluation, the Astros will attempt to successfully pivot once again. General manager Dana Brown is trusting one of the club's newest members, Isaac Paredes, to be an integral component of the retooling plan.

Astros are excited about Isaac Paredes

“We think he could hit 25-plus home runs and be an impact somewhere in the middle of that lineup,” Brown said, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. The 25-year-old from Hermosillo, Mexico packs a solid amount of pop and brings defensive versatility to the roster. If Brown is able to re-sign Alex Bregman, Paredes should slide over to first base on a full-time basis.

Regardless of who else Houston adds, the higher-ups are clearly relying on this new acquisition to become an invaluable contributor. He has three years of arbitration left, which carries great appeal to an organization that is trying to carefully manage its budget.

Paredes' struggles with the Cubs in the second-half of 2024 resulted in his season looking underwhelming overall. He put together a .238/.346/.393/.739 slash line with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs in 153 games for Chicago and the Tampa Bay Rays. A revival is expected for 2025.

The Astros are banking on it, anyway. Dana Brown will continue to work the phones as he tries to determine how this franchise can maintain its intimidating aura next season, and the many to follow.