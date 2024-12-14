The Houston Astros created some waves at the Winter Meetings involving Kyle Tucker. Reports suggested the Astros were listening to trade offers for Tucker ahead of his contract year. Houston is also still looking to re-sign veteran third baseman Alex Bregman, as well. One of these dominos fell on Friday as the Astros traded Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

Houston acquired infielders Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith in the deal. They also picked up pitcher Hayden Wesneski in the trade on Friday. Both Paredes and Smith can play third base. And Paredes's pull swing could pair well with the Crawford Boxes at the soon-to-be Daikin Park.

As a result, some questions have emerged about the Astros pursuit of Bregman. At this time, there remain no definitive answers. It is “unclear” whether Houston plans to sign the veteran third baseman, according to former Astros beat writer Jose de Jesus Ortiz.

Alex Bregman is sought after in MLB Free Agency

Alex Bregman entered MLB Free Agency as one of the best free agents available. Juan Soto signed with the Mets at the MLB Winter Meetings, while pitcher Max Fried went to the New York Yankees. As a result, Bregman has a case for being the best free agent available.

The Astros certainly aren't alone in their interest in Bregman. This was true before the Kyle Tucker trade, and it may gain more traction in its aftermath. Teams like the Yankees and Boston Red Sox are reportedly interested in signing the two-time World Series champion. Another team to keep an eye on is the Detroit Tigers.

Bregman has one of the best third basemen in baseball during his time in Houston. He debuted in MLB during the 2016 MLB season. In 2017, he won the first of two World Series championships. He won his second ring during the 2022 season. His true breakout came in 2019 when he posted an 8.9 bWAR in 156 games for Houston.

It is worth noting that his production has declined since the 2019 season, however. The veteran infielder hit 41 home runs as he finished runner up in the 2019 AL MVP race. In the years following, he has yet to hit 30 across a non-shortened season. 2024 also marked the first time he failed to drive in at least 90 runs in a non-shortened season since 2017.

The Astros are certainly not alone in their pursuit of Bregman. But after trading Tucker to the Cubs on Friday, a return to the only organization he's known is not as clear cut. Fans should certainly keep an eye on this situation as it unfolds over the next few weeks.