Houston Astros fans who were hoping to see Michael Brantley during the stretch run toward the playoffs may not get their wish. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Thursday that Brantley is “not physically there yet” and will remain in the minors as he rehabs his shoulder, according to Brian McTaggart.

“He's not ready and I told him, let us know when he's ready because he's champing at the bit, but at the same time we can't afford to lose him again,” Baker said. “Sometimes you can't do anything about father time, as much as you want to. With the schedule winding down, we have to do what's right for him.”

Brantley has yet to play for the Astros this season after having shoulder surgery in December. He's had two different rehab stints in Triple-A, but an injury setback in early May held him out until last week. He's hitting .278 in five games since his return, but he's not quite there yet to contend against major league pitching.

Injuries have hampered Brantley's success with the Astros, though he is a two-time All-Star in a Houston uniform. He is a .306 hitter in 379 games with the Astros, though he may have already played his last.

Houston signed Brantley to a one-year deal, meaning the 36-year-old outfielder will hit free agency this fall. How many suitors will he have coming off a prolonged recovery from surgery?

Michael Brantley is one of the best hitters of the last decade, but his best days are surely behind him.