The Houston Astros have successfully avoided arbitration with starting pitcher Framber Valdez. On Thursday, the Astros and Valdez agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. All $18,800,000 is fully guaranteed.

This comes as the next in a long line of annual contracts for Valdez. He previously signed one-year deals with the Astros several times. This one ensures he will be back in uniform for the 2025 season but will be an unrestricted free agent afterward.

Valdez is coming off of another stellar season with Houston. He finished the season 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA (6th in AL) and a 1.11 WHIP (16th). The southpaw struck out 169 batters in 176 1/3 innings. That is despite missing time early in the season as Valdez faced elbow issues.

Many believed the Astros might trade Valdez this offseason. The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported last month that Houston was open to the idea of moving either outfielder Kyle Tucker or Valdez.

The Astros ultimately traded Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in a blockbuster deal.

Houston will enter the 2025 MLB season looking for their fifth consecutive American League West title. The odds of that happening got much better with the signing of their best pitcher.

Framber Valdez earned All-Star status in both 2022 and 2023. During the former season, he set an MLB record for most consecutive quality starts within the same season at 25. He was utterly dominant that year, garnering his first All-Star nod and finished fifth in Cy Young voting.

However, the injury concerns paired with his advancing age left the Astros reluctant to sign the veteran long-term.