Houston Astros' starting pitcher Framber Valdez was just one out away from his second career no-hitter. Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit a home run in the ninth inning to break up the no-no and bring the deficit to just two runs. The Astros hung on to win 4-2. Valdez has thrown one no-hitter in his career back in 2023.

The Rangers had just two base runners through the first eight innings but were able to get to Valdez in the ninth. He issued two walks, just his second and third of the game before Seager got up. Ezequiel Duran grounded into a double play, bringing the final out to the plate. Josh Smith was walked and Corey Seager hit the home run to end the no-hit bid.

No-hitters have been a common occurrence in recent weeks. Dylan Cease threw a no-no for the San Diego Padres against the Washington Nationals on July 25. San Francisco's Blake Snell followed by shutting down the Cincinnati Reds on August 2. Ronel Blanco started the season by throwing one for the Astros on April 1. There were none between Blanco's and Cease's.

Valdez had taken a step back this year from his prior excellence before Tuesday's. His 3.56 ERA is his highest since 2020 and his 113 ERA+ is his lowest since 2021. While the close call will help those numbers, the Astros still need him to improve to keep their ALCS streak alive.

The Astros and Rangers are both in the thick of the American League West and Wild Card races. The win extends the gap between the teams to four-and-a-half games in favor of the Astros. The Rangers would be the first defending champions to miss the playoffs since their manager Bruce Bochy and the 2011 Giants missed after their first championship.

The Astros and Rangers will meet in a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon in Arlington.