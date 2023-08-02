Framber Valdez was in desperate need of a solid start after a rough July in which he compiled a troubling 7.29 ERA. Well, the Houston Astros starting pitcher did a little better than that, throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night.

The home crowd at Minute Maid Park witnessed the two-time All-Star achieve some incredible history while willing the Astros to a 2-0 victory. Valdez needed only 93 pitches to get the job done, the fewest since New York Yankees' David Cone threw 88 in his perfect game versus the Montreal Expos in 1999, per ESPN Stats & Info.

That's right, the last time such a dominant and efficient outing took place, it was against a team that technically does not even exist anymore. Moreover, Valdez is the franchise's first left-hander to ever record a no-hitter. The 29-year-old struck out seven while walking just one batter. Following his recent scuffles, he inserts himself right back into contention for American League Cy Young.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The historic night comes after the Astros' huge day at the MLB trade deadline. They traded two outfield prospects to the New York Mets for top pitcher and old friend Justin Verlander. After almost eight months away, the nine-time All-Star returns to the club he helped win two World Series championships. He knows what Valdez is currently feeling, having tossed three no-hitters in his career.

With Verlander back in Houston, Yordan Alvarez healthy again, Jose Altuve surging and Framber Valdez regaining his form, the 2023 season is looking very similar to last year's.