After a slow start to the season, the Houston Astros have rallied back and now lead the AL West with their 65-55 record. As the Astros look to retain their playoff positioning, Houston has turned to one of their most powerful prospects.

Shay Whitcomb is getting called up to the major leagues, via Ari Alexander of KPRC 2. The infielder led the minor leagues in home runs with 35 in 2023. He added 102 RBI and 20 stolen bases while hitting .240.

In 2024, Whitcomb is batting .293 with 25 home runs, 91 RBI and 26 stolen bases at the Triple-A level. While Houston doesn't compare to Sugar Land, Whitcomb would be tied with Yordan Alvarez for the team lead in home runs, lead the entire squad in RBI and stolen bases and rank fourth in batting average.

It may be a bit of a learning curve for Whitcomb, as he will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into the game. However, there wasn't much left for him to prove in the minors. The Astros will be counting on him to add a bit of pop to the lineup and help carry them into the postseason.

State of the Astros' lineup

Kyle Tucker remains on the 60-day injured list due to his shin injury. Houston had to release first baseman Jose Abreu early on in the season due to performance. Combined with some slow starts across the lineup, the Astros rank 13th in the league with 553 runs scored.

While he could always serve as the designated hitter, Whitcomb has spent his time on the diamond at second and third base as well as shortstop. He does have some experience at first base and in the outfield, meaning the Astros could give him a versatile role at the major league level.

It's unlikely he would start over Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman or Jeremy Pena. But first baseman Jon Singleton is hitting just .235 with nine home runs and 29 RBI. Left fielder Mauricio Dubon is hitting .253 with four home runs and 35 RBI.

The point is, there are spots in Houston's lineup for Shay Whitcomb, and they wouldn't call him up just to sit on the bench. His home run power opened the eyes of many in 2023. With his bat staying on fire into the 2024 campaign, Whitcomb has earned himself his first trip to the major leagues.

If the Astros stay the course, he may even get a taste of playoff baseball as a rookie.