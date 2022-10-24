Astros’ epic sweep of Mariners, Yankees could be a bad World Series omen

The Houston Astros are just the third team in the MLB Wild Card era to sweep their way to the World Series … but that might not be a good thing at all.

After topping the American League with a record of 106 wins and just 56 losses, the Astros got a bye through the Wild Card round. They eventually ended up facing the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, though they made easy work of them with three straight wins. Then on Sunday against the New York Yankees, Houston completed their four-game sweep of their rivals in the ALCS to book their ticket to the World Series.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the 2007 Colorado Rockies and 2014 Kansas City Royals were the two other teams to achieve the same MLB playoffs feat as the Astros. However, both teams went on to lose the World Series despite the incredible run they had.

That’s not a huge sample size for sure, but it should send a strong message to the Astros: they cannot be complacent despite staying undefeated so far.

Houston will be facing the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, and they now very well it won’t be easy. The two teams met three times during the 2022 season, with the Astros winning the series 2-1.

While Houston won 10-0 in the second game of that three-part battle, the other two matchups weren’t as easy. In their first game, the Phillies even won 3-0. In their third showdown, the Astros barely edged their rivals 3-2.

The Astros have a good chance to win the Commissioner’s Trophy for sure, but as history suggests, they cannot let their current win streak get in over their heads.