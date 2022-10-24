Astros fans are going full savage on Yankees fans over callout before ALCS sweep

Houston Astros fans couldn’t stop making fun at the New York Yankees after their favorite team made easy work of the historic franchise in the MLB playoffs.

The Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS, with New York unable to get anything going in the series. Houston limited their MLB playoffs rivals to just four runs in Games 1 and 2, and then they shut them out in Game 3.

While the Yankees put up a fight in Game 4 with their backs on the wall, it proved futile as the Astros were just too much for them. Houston ended Sunday’s decider with a 6-5 win to book their ticket to the World Series.

After the contest, the Houston faithful made sure to bring out the receipts on how Yankees fans wanted to play them–looking so confident that they can match up against the top team in the American League. The Astros’ Twitter account kicked off the reminder with a savage message of their own.

Yankees fans chanted “we want Houston” before the ALCS. Their team got swept! Be careful what you ask for 😭 pic.twitter.com/tgQ7D1FAma — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 24, 2022

ASTROS SWEPT THOSE HOES. ON TO THE WORLD SERIES. pic.twitter.com/4WevU91M2p — Jenn (@baseballnchill) October 24, 2022

Astros Victory in New York Day pic.twitter.com/TGfwIFVvum — Space Lawyer (@rrossjd) October 24, 2022

Some also pointed out how the Astros have been a pain for the Yankees not just this year, but throughout their history. Reporter Michael Schwabb wrote, “The Astros now hold the record for eliminating the Yankees from the playoffs more than any other team.”

Another fan even shared how the Astros had a more difficult time against the Seattle Mariners in the MLB playoffs, saying, “This is crazy. We eliminated the Yankees in less innings then we did the Mariners. 35.5 vs 35.”

Unfortunately for the Yankees, they have no rebuttal to those insults. After all, the winners always have the bragging rights, more so in a contest that’s really one-sided. Besides, some New York fans are also busy ganging up on their own team after the rather disappointing display.