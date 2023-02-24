The Houston Astros are getting back to work and looking to repeat as World Series champions. Meanwhile, superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez is simply trying to get back to full health as he deals with an injury in his left hand. It’s a key situation to monitor as the season approaches.

Alvarez is not taking part in on-field drills during the Astros’ Spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Chandler Rome of the Hoston Chronicle. He said that the issue in his hand flared up during the offseason.

“Yordan Alvarez is still not participating in any on-field drills with the Astros. Dusty Baker said today there is no update on his progress or prognosis,” Rome writes.

Alvarez said previously that his hand issue will not deter him once the season begins. Having him healthy is extremely important for the Astros as they look to shift him more into the outfield. He played 42 percent of his starts in left field last season and played the position in just 30 percent of his starts the prior season. While his hitting is undeniably impressive, Houston is looking to make him a dependable fielder as well.

The Astros dealing with an injury to Alvarez is made worse with Lance McCullers Jr. being ruled out for Opening Day due to a muscle strain. The starting pitching rotation still has Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez but losing out on having McCullers for the season opener is unfortunate. Seeing Alvarez have any setbacks would be a huge disappointment.