The Houston Astros have made seven straight American League Championship Series and are looking for an eighth. They are putting together another division-winning season after a rough start and are poised for a deep playoff run. The Cubs, on the other hand, are set to miss the playoffs again. The designated bullpen arm Hector Neris for assignment on Wednesday. The Astros wasted no time in re-acquiring the World Series Champion, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Neris has a 3.89 ERA this season, a significant drop down from the 1.71 mark he posted last season with the Astros. His 246 ERA+ from 2023 stands out among his numbers from an otherwise solid career. If he can recreate that magic from last season, the Astros will have a great shot at winning another pennant. The move comes after they designated Rafael Montero for assignment in July.

Hector Neris will help Astros' bullpen

Houston's bullpen got off to a rough start, with high-price Josh Hader blowing saves against the Yankees in the opening series. He has not blown a save since April and has continued to be one of the best closers in the game. They are also adding Ryan Pressly from the injured list soon.

The American League does not feature many great bullpens. Both the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees are working through massive bullpen issues and are not confident in their closers. Craig Kimbrel has moved aside for SerAnthony Dominguez in Baltimore, who just let up two walk-off homers to the Mets. Yankees' closer Clay Holmes leads the league in blown saves.

The addition of Neris increases the Astros' chances of getting to their eighth consecutive ALCS. Their offense has come to life on the back of Yordan Alvarez, Framber Valdez has put together 11 consecutive fantastic starts, and now the bullpen has reinforcements.