The Houston Astros are in command of the American League West, leading by 5.0 games. They’re trying to establish their place in the playoff picture and are hoping they can heal up by the time October comes around. Alex Bregman is nearing his return, Justin Verlander is making his first start since early June and Ryan Pressly, while not back yet, is trending that way.

The veteran relief pitcher is not out of the woods yet with his lower back strain but everything seems to be going well. He's been getting plenty of throws in, a good sign that his injury isn’t serious. Astros manager Joe Espada said that Pressly threw a bullpen session recently and that he performed well in it, according to Adam Spolane of SportsRadio 610.

“I think he's in pretty good shape,” Espada said, via SportsRadio 610. “I think the fact that he continues to throw, he feels good. I don't think it's necessary. We could always do a little live [batting practice] for him, face some of our hitters.”

Astros' Ryan Pressly making good progress toward return

Pressly has a 3.86 ERA in 46.2 innings this season, striking out fewer batters but allowing fewer home runs. The 35-year-old is once again one of Houston's key relief pitchers. Thankfully, it looks as though he's only going to miss a couple of weeks with his current injury. Houston trusts Pressly in big spots and will need him to be at his best once the postseason comes around.

The Astros, at 68-57, are most likely going to be the third seed in the American League. They probably aren’t catching the Cleveland Guardians or either of the top dogs in the AL East, the New York Yankees or Baltimore Orioles. But once they make it to the postseason, as long as they remain healthy, they could do some serious damage.