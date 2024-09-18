The Houston Astros received some unfortunate injury news ahead of Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Outfielder Ben Gamel, who was recently claimed off waivers from the New York Mets, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left fibula fracture according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. In a corresponding move, the Astros are calling up catcher Cesar Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Gamel injured his leg on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels when he crashed into the outfield wall in Anaheim while making a spectacular running catch.

The initial diagnosis of Gamel's injury was a “left knee contusion,” so the new “left fibula fracture” diagnosis is very concerning. Now that Gamel's injury is worse than what the Astros first expected, there is a chance that he will not be able to return during the regular season.

What Ben Gamel's injury means for the Astros

Even though Gamel was not necessarily an every day player for the Astros, he had carved out a role as a part of the Astros outfield group. In 20 games since joining the Astros in late August, Gamel was hitting a solid .259 and was playing solid defense in the corner outfield spots.

In Gamel's absence, Gold Glove super-utilityman Mauricio Dubon, who has started games at every position except pitcher and catcher this season, could find a more permanent home in the outfield. Newly-acquired Jason Heyward, who the Astros claimed off waivers after he was designated for assignment and then released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, could also see more playing time.

Salazar, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move, is not expected to see much playing time and currently is the third catcher behind Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini on the depth chart. However, in 10 games for the Astros so far this season, Salazar has impressed, hitting .304.

While Salazar has only played as a catcher in the Major Leagues, he has experience at first base, second base and left field in the minor leagues. In a pinch, the Astros could use him in the outfield, but likely will be able to make do with Dubon, Heyward, Kyle Tucker, Jake Meyers and Yordan Alvarez.

Gamel may not be a household name, but he has been a solid contributor since joining the Astros. With a healthy four game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West as the regular season comes to a close, the focus will be on getting Gamel back for the postseason.