Published November 29, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Houston Astros are undergoing a change in the front office after parting ways with James Click. The general manager fell out of favor with owner Jim Crane, who didn’t see eye-to-eye with him on his data-reliant approach to the game and instead opted to listen to former players like Jeff Bagwell for advice.

After the Astros introduced new first baseman Jose Abreu, Bagwell lambasted the over-usage of analytics, saying that the team leaned too much on the numbers under Click’s stewardship.

“This game is played by humans, not numbers,” says @baseballhall of Fame Jeff Bagwell, who admits that he personally thinks the #Astros front office went too far toward analytics under James Click. #LevelUppic.twitter.com/GPHj804qOC — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) November 29, 2022

“Personally, for me, I just think that there are certain things that go on that the numbers can’t explain,” Bagwell said, “[because] this game is played by humans. It’s not played by computers.” Although those numbers helped the Astros win more games than all but one team in the 2022 season and win the championship, Bagwell maintained that personal relationship with players is the key, as is having an approach that relies on both the data and player’s evaluations.

The Astros moved on from Click, who brought the team to the World Series twice in his three seasons as general manager, but have not yet named a successor. Crane said that he will likely not find a replacement in the next month, but that they will have one by spring training.

As the Astros move forward with a new brain trust, they have plenty of talent to compete for future World Series titles. Stars like Jeremy Peña and Jordan Alvarez will carry the team moving forward with the help of veterans like Jose Altuve and Alex Bergman.