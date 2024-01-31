Josh Hader explains why he chose the Astros

Whenever there is a hint of doubt surrounding the Houston Astros, the franchise tends to respond in a big way. With multiple relievers entering MLB free agency and respected catcher Martin Maldonado joining the Chicago White Sox, the club faces some uncertainty. Any concern, however, was greatly alleviated with the huge signing of Josh Hader.

The top relief pitcher agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract with the Astros on Jan. 19, which makes him one of the highest-paid bullpen pieces of all-time. The cost will unsettle those who are already leery about investing massive sums of money in a reliever, especially since Edwin Diaz immediately suffered a season-ending injury after inking his historic deal with the New York Mets in November of 2022. Though, the addition of Hader will give Houston a strong chance of contending for yet another title.

The feeling is mutual. “The biggest thing- win a World Series,” the five-time All-Star told MLB Network when explaining the main motivation for his free agency decision. “The Houston Astros have done that…When you're on the field you can see when a team is gelling well and that's something that we wanted to be a part of.”

"When you're on the field you can see when a team is gelling well and that's something that we wanted to be a part of." All-Star closer Josh Hader talks about the decision to sign with the @astros, his new bullpen mates, and more! #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/E9WUqConPw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 30, 2024

The Astros have advanced to the American League Championship Series or better in seven consecutive seasons. Josh Hader posted a 1.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings for the San Diego Padres in 2023. Although there is financial risk, this feels like a perfect union for two sides that are firmly in win-now mode.

Houston did lose Hector Neris to the Chicago Cubs, so general manager Dana Brown could still be searching for bullpen help. But the back end is unquestionably solidified.