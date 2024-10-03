After getting swept in two games by the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card, the Houston Astros could experience a major shakeup. Third baseman Alex Bregman is a pending free agent, and Jose Altuve is nervous about it.

Altuve sounded off about Bregman's future, via The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

“In my mind, there is not a chance this is his last game,” the 34-year-old said. “He gave a lot to this organization so it’s time for us as an organization to pay him back and make him stay here.”

Altuve also added that he'll repeat that to Astros owner Jim Crane.

Bregman weighed in on the possibility of staying in Houston, via The Houston Chronicle's Matt Young.

“I hope so, but I’ll let [agent] Scott (Boras) and the team handle that,” the two-time All-Star said.

Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 homers and 75 RBI this season. The 30-year has been a model of consistency over his nine seasons with the team, and his departure would signify a new era for it.

What will Bregman do?

Astros are confident they can retain Alex Bregman

Houston general manager Dana Brown is optimistic about the upcoming contract negotiations, via ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

“I think it'll work out,” Brown said. “When you get down to it, I think he wants to stay here. I think we want him to stay here. And it's just a matter of coming up with some type of an agreement.”

However, the Astros will have to pay a price. Boras is a known stickler, so Bregman will probably go to the highest bigger.

Bregman made $30.5 million in 2024, and with another quality season in the books, he's in a position to ask for another hefty amount of cash. However, Houston must weigh whether it would rather pinch pennies or maintain its championship nucleus.