Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve exited Tuesday night's contest on the road against the Miami Marlins with an apparent lower-body injury. Subsequent X-rays turned in negative results, however, according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle.

“Jose Altuve left the game with a left knee contusion, X-rays were negative, per a press box announcement,” wrote Kawahara in a tweet.

Altuve hurt his leg when a ball hit his shin off of a foul ball in the very first pitch of the game. He was able to finish his at-bat and even managed a single before exiting.

It has been a rollercoaster for Altuve's health this year. He was not able to see action in the early goings of the 2023 MLB regular season due to a hand injury he sustained in the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic against Team USA. Last July, the Astros put Altuve on the injured list because of an oblique injury before he managed to return to action before the end of the month.

Altuve, who is only three hits away from becoming a member of the 2,000-hit club, is hoping that he will be able to shake off the injury the soonest possible time, especially with the Astros playing catchup in the American League West. They entered Tuesday trailing the Texas Rangers by 3.5 games in the race to the top of the division.

So far in the 2023 MLB season, Altuve is hitting .326/.424/.547 with nine home runs, 28 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases through 50 games played.