Late in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers, things didn't look good for the Houston Astros, but with one swing of the bat, Jose Altuve changed the entire complexion of the series. Altuve launched a three-run home run in the top of the ninth that turned a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead for the Astros, putting Houston on the brink of returning to the World Series for the the third straight season.

For Altuve, this is just the latest addition to his already storied legacy as one of the greatest postseason hitters the MLB has ever seen. Altuve's own teammates are still in awe of his accomplishments, with Mauricio Dubon going as far to label Altuve a Hall of Famer after his potentially season-saving home run in Game 5.

“If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, I don’t know what one is. I expected for him to do something great. And he doesn’t disappoint.” – Mauricio Dubon, The Athletic

Jose Altuve continues to deliver for the Astros in the playoffs

If this story sounds familiar, it's because Altuve has delivered time and again in the playoffs for the Astros throughout his career. However, there may not have been a bigger hit than the one he had on Friday night for the Astros, and it could be instrumental in not just saving their season, but helping Houston in their quest to repeat as World Series champions.

With the Astros heading back to Minute Maid Park after winning three straight away games, it seems like they are overwhelmingly expected to advance to the World Series again, where they'd take on either the Philadelphia Phillies or Arizona Diamondbacks. They still have to beat the Rangers one more time, but with Altuve swinging a hot bat, it's going to be tough for anybody to beat the Astros the rest of the way out.