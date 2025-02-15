The Boston Red Sox made two significant moves to improve their team this offseason. First, it was a trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. And then, as spring training opened, they signed star infielder Alex Bregman. After a fantastic decade with the Houston Astros, he is in Beantown. In his first year with the Red Sox at Fenway Park, what are the Alex Bregman bold predictions?

Bregman was a free agent deep into February but still had plenty of options. After signing a three-year deal worth $120 million with opt-outs with the Red Sox, the offers he turned down came out. The Cubs offered four years and $120 million and the Tigers were willing to give him six years and $171.5 million. Bregman's choice shows his commitment to test the free agency waters again next year. That puts pressure on this year in a park that suits him perfectly.

The Red Sox will play Bregman at second base this year but his impact will be most felt on the offensive side. Here are our Alex Bregman bold predictions for 2025.

Alex Bregman will lead the Red Sox in home runs

In recent seasons, Bregman's value has not come from power hitting. He hit 41 jacks in 2019 but has not broken 26 since then, even though he played in a park that benefits righty hitters. Now, he gets to hit in Fenway Park, which dramatically favors righty hitters, especially for power. With the contract pressure on him, Bregman will lead the Red Sox in home runs in 2025.

Bregman's contract will pay him $40 million in 2025 at least. If he has a great season, he will be looking for a long-term deal at 31 years old. That incentive should push the ultra-competitive Bregman to have a great season while playing a new position. The Green Monster should help him hit homers.

This would be a race against Rafael Devers and Tristan Casas, both lefties, who have led the team in previous years. They both got beat out last year but Tyler O'Neill last year, a righty. He was approaching free agency and signed with the Baltimore Orioles. If O'Neill can lead the Red Sox in homers, so can Bregman.

Alex Bregman thrives at second base

In the process of courting Bregman, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told NESN that he always envisioned Bregman as a second baseman. During their time together in Houston, Jose Altuve manned second base and Bregman took on the hot corner. With Devers at third base, Bregman needs a new position. Enter second base, where he should thrive.

When they are healthy, the Red Sox have a dominant infield. Casas is a classic power-hitting first baseman, Trevor Story was a fantastic shortstop with the Rockies, and Devers is one of the best at his position. Surrounding a talented infielder with all of those stars will help him thrive at the position. Add his range and solid arm should make second base an easy transition for Bregman.

It's a one-and-done in Beantown…maybe

After a great season in the batter's box and at second base, Bregman will opt out of the final two years of his contract. This is his plan, as he was looking for a Manny Machado-esque contract, which was a ten-year deal. But the free agency market did not end in that kind of deal. So after 2025, Bregman will look for another one.

The Red Sox could be in on Bregman on a long-term deal. They have not spent a lot of money during free agency since trading Mookie Betts but for a player like Bregman, they should. And if it works, the fans will be clamoring for him to come back. If he has a great season in Boston, other teams may look to bring him in on a long-term deal. Bregman will create a free-agency market for himself and the Red Sox should be involved.