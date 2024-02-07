Jose Altuve was not supposed to be a permanent fix when he was first called up in 2011.

Jose Altuve is one of the best players in the MLB, and he just signed a new contract extension with the Houston Astros. Altuve's extension, beginning in 2025, is good for five years and it is worth $125 million. When the contract is up, Altuve will be 39 years old, and he could be ready retire at that point. He could be in Houston for the rest of his career. Altuve loves the city and he loves the Astros, and he is hoping to bring more championships to the organization.

In 2011, Jose Altuve was called up to play second base for the Astros. The rest is history. He has been with the Astros for his entire career, and he has a .307 career batting average, 747 career RBIs and 209 home runs. He has also already won two World Series with the Astros, and he is hoping to add more. He will forever be a legend in Houston, but when he was first called up, the team didn't have very high expectations for him.

“When I got called up in 2011, they told me it was something temporary until they found another second baseman,” Altuve said on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Chandler Rome.

What was supposed to be a temporary move from the Astros turned into an incredible career for Altuve. Unless Houston is still looking for that other second baseman, they were very wrong when they told that to him.

Astros fans are thrilled that Altuve's come up in 2011 was permanent, and they are thrilled about his new extension as well. Houston came up just short of their goal of winning another World Series last year as they lost to the eventual champions, the Texas Rangers, in game seven of the ALCS. It wasn't how they wanted the season to end, but the team will have all of the necessary tools to go win a championship this year. It should be another exciting season of baseball in Houston.