The Houston Astros struggled to begin the 2024 season. Some people around the MLB world immediately began to wonder if this was the year Houston would start to lose momentum and struggle after their recent success. However, the Astros bounced back and now hold a comfortable 6.5-game lead in the American League West. Astros closer Josh Hader never doubted the team.

“I mean, we've had meetings… We obviously knew that we weren't playing good baseball early on,” Hader said on Foul Territory. “We knew what we had in that room. We knew, we continued to play good baseball, put the pieces together, it's gonna follow through. One of the sayings, the cream always rises to the top, right? At the end of the day, that's going to happen.”

Astros stars such as Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker are battling injuries. Still, Houston has momentum heading into the final stretch of the 2024 campaign. The Astros have work to do in September but they are trending in a promising direction overall.

Hader, who is in his first season with the Astros, is finding success for the most part with his new ball club.

Josh Hader playing pivotal role in Astros success

The former Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres star joined the Astros ahead of the '24 campaign. He pitched to a sparkling 2.18 ERA in 2023 with San Diego while recording 33 saves. Overall, he has been selected to five All-Star games in his career.

However, Hader did not make the All-Star team in 2024. He hasn't been quite as dominant, although he is still pitching well overall. Hader currently has a 3.28 ERA in 60 appearances. He's also added 29 saves. There is no question that Hader's presence has been impactful for Houston throughout the 2024 season.

Hader and the Astros will look to strengthen their AL West division lead on Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.