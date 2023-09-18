New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz will reportedly not return to pitch this season, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Edwin Diaz tore his right patellar tendon while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic, resulting in him missing all of 2023.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Diaz will continue to throw bullpen sessions until the end of September with the Mets, according to DiComo. With the team being out of contention, the Mets do not want to risk him in a game. Diaz will be ready for a normal offseason and the start of the 2024 season.

Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said the risk factor comes in when fielding balls, not necessarily pitching.

“It's too risky,” Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said, via DiComo. “I'm not as concerned about the pitching. It's more about fielding. … If we were in a different situation as a team, we would probably push to the point that he'd be pitching in games right now.”

The Mets came into the 2023 season with a lot of expectations. It ended up being a massive disappointment that resulted in both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander being traded when the Mets sold at the deadline. The first blow was Diaz's injury, which came before the season even started.

Diaz signed a five-year, $102 million contract with the Mets last offseason, so it had to have been disappointing to miss out on the first year of that deal. However, if he is able to return and pitch to his prior capabilities, the Mets will be able to lock down the end of games in 2024.